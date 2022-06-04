Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $248.79 Million

Analysts expect Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $248.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autohome’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $249.16 million and the lowest is $248.41 million. Autohome posted sales of $300.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $3.03. Autohome had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 159.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 312.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATHM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 500,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,127. Autohome has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

