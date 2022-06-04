Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.43-$6.66 EPS.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $5.72 on Friday, reaching $208.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.52 and its 200 day moving average is $230.42. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $173.90 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Griffin Securities decreased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.35.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,867. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Autodesk by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

