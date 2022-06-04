Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $261.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Griffin Securities decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,867. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $208.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $173.90 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

