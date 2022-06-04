AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Given New €20.00 Price Target at Barclays

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €25.00 ($26.88) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATOGF. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AUTO1 Group from €27.20 ($29.25) to €25.00 ($26.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AUTO1 Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AUTO1 Group from €41.00 ($44.09) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

OTC:ATOGF opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. AUTO1 Group has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

