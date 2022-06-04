AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

