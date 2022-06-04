AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Trimmed by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 4.0% of Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after buying an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after buying an additional 1,769,739 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 27,796,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,085,336. The company has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

