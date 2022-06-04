Astra Space (ASTR) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Astra Space to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Astra Space and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00 Astra Space Competitors 199 1032 1729 45 2.54

Astra Space presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.08%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 24.96%. Given Astra Space’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Astra Space has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astra Space’s competitors have a beta of 3.25, suggesting that their average stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astra Space and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A -$257.78 million -2.41 Astra Space Competitors $3.49 billion $133.55 million 20.24

Astra Space’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space. Astra Space is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A -46.21% -38.89% Astra Space Competitors -2,284.25% -105.32% -6.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Astra Space shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Astra Space competitors beat Astra Space on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Astra Space (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

