Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.14

Shares of Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.14 and traded as low as $15.47. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 69,800 shares.

ALPMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Astellas Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

