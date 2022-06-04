Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74.

Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

