Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $50.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. 218,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,746. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 68.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Redwood Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $2,554,000. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.5% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 28.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

