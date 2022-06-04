ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $107.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

ASGN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ASGN from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASGN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ASGN from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ASGN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.33.

ASGN opened at $95.66 on Tuesday. ASGN has a 1 year low of $90.96 and a 1 year high of $131.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.24. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.99.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

