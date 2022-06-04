AscendEX (BitMax) Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40.14 Million (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular exchanges. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

