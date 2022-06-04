Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives $205.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABG. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE:ABG traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.72. The company had a trading volume of 182,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,586. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.35. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 35.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

