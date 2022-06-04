Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asana had a negative return on equity of 131.17% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22. Asana has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $619,164 over the last ninety days. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Asana by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Asana by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 877,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Asana by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,437,000 after purchasing an additional 234,892 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

