Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asana had a negative return on equity of 131.17% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The company had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ASAN traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,488,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $619,164. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 164.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,367,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Asana by 244.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 47,958 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Asana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.