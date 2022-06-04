Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.39)-$(0.38) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $127-128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.38 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ASAN opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Asana has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.95.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 131.17% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ASAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $619,164. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth approximately $7,367,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 244.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 47,958 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

