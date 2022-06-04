Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 131.17%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $52.22. Asana has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $112,509.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $619,164 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Asana by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,394,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Asana by 621.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 877,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Asana by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 41,302 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

