Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay Sells 6,779 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $693,627.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $120,801.24.

On Friday, April 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20.

ANET stock opened at $103.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.23.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.