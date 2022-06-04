Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CFO Ita M. Brennan Sells 14,800 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,511,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,836.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ANET stock opened at $103.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

