Argon Achieves Market Capitalization of $236,268.02 (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, Argon has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a market cap of $236,268.02 and $46,948.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.49 or 0.00290279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.00444569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 74,625,108 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

