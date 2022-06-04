Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.66 Million

Equities analysts predict that Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) will report sales of $24.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full-year sales of $123.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.98 million to $152.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $220.40 million, with estimates ranging from $109.99 million to $388.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Blockchain.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARBK. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in Argo Blockchain by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 86,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

ARBK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.47. 64,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,930. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

