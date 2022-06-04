Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.66 Million

Equities analysts predict that Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) will report sales of $24.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full-year sales of $123.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.98 million to $152.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $220.40 million, with estimates ranging from $109.99 million to $388.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Blockchain.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ARBK. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.
ARBK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.47. 64,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,930. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.
About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.