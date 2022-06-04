Ares Strategic Mining (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Trading 3% Higher

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) traded up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.25 and last traded at 0.24. 77,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 177,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.23.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.29.

Get Ares Strategic Mining alerts:

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARSMF)

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, acquires and explores for fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.