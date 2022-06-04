Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.58.

NYSE ARCO opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 50.06%. The business had revenue of $787.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 39,708 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Emerging Variant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth about $8,130,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 150,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 45,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 142,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

