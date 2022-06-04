Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.42. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 88.20% and a negative net margin of 1,385.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcimoto will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Arcimoto by 389.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Arcimoto by 1,155.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

