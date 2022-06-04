Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Archer Aviation’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer Aviation will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Archer Aviation.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10).

ACHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 249,141 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $772,337.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 41,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $134,566.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACHR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 1,503,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,958. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

