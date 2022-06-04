Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) will post $2.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.42 billion. Arch Capital Group posted sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year sales of $9.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. 814,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,306. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.90.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

