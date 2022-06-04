Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $88.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.51. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 28,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.