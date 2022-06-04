Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.59-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Shares of AMAT traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,080,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,122,662. The company has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $101.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

