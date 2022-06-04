Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 6,636 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $324,234.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,223,566 shares in the company, valued at $401,803,434.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,910,400.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 18,576 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.89 per share, for a total transaction of $852,452.64.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 103,390 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,278.20.

On Thursday, May 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 39,966 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,964,728.56.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.67 per share, with a total value of $2,583,500.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,565,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 58,462 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.69 per share, with a total value of $2,612,666.78.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 77,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $3,593,590.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,619,475.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.97 per share, with a total value of $1,259,325.00.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $49.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $40.63 and a 1-year high of $149.82.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

