APIX Market Capitalization Hits $3.67 Million (APIX)

APIX (APIX) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, APIX has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,503.55 or 0.99992637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001962 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001695 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

