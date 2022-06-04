Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Trimmed by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 2.8% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $14,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,637,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AON by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,397,000 after purchasing an additional 258,791 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AON by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,028 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.06.

AON traded down $10.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.58. The stock had a trading volume of 768,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,116. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.94. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $223.19 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.50.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

