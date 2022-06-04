Analyzing Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) & Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Lument Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust 15.50% 3.94% 2.03% Lument Finance Trust 25.54% 8.24% 1.02%

96.7% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 221.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lument Finance Trust pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Lument Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Healthcare Realty Trust and Lument Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43 Lument Finance Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.49%. Lument Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $4.31, indicating a potential upside of 59.72%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Lument Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $534.82 million 7.89 $66.66 million $0.56 49.73 Lument Finance Trust $36.19 million 3.90 $10.53 million $0.24 11.25

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Lument Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

About Lument Finance Trust (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.