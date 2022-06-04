Analyzing Boeing (NYSE:BA) & Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) and Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Boeing alerts:

54.0% of Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Lilium shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Boeing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Boeing and Lilium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boeing 0 5 14 0 2.74 Lilium 0 4 2 0 2.33

Boeing currently has a consensus price target of $228.37, indicating a potential upside of 64.00%. Lilium has a consensus price target of $10.92, indicating a potential upside of 283.16%. Given Lilium’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lilium is more favorable than Boeing.

Profitability

This table compares Boeing and Lilium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boeing -8.00% N/A -4.41% Lilium N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Boeing has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lilium has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boeing and Lilium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boeing $62.29 billion 1.32 -$4.20 billion ($8.27) -16.84 Lilium $60,000.00 13,550.94 -$486.29 million N/A N/A

Lilium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boeing.

Summary

Boeing beats Lilium on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment provides commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating leases, sales-type/finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Lilium (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul S.A. and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.