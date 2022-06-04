Analysts Set WestRock (NYSE:WRK) PT at $52.38

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.27. 2,382,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,929. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in WestRock by 634.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

