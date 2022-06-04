Analysts Set Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Price Target at $56.75

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNNVF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vonovia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vonovia from €53.00 ($56.99) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $72.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71.

About Vonovia (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.