Analysts Set Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Price Target at $56.75

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNNVF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vonovia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vonovia from €53.00 ($56.99) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $72.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

