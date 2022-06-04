Analysts Set The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Price Target at GBX 1,972.86

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,972.86 ($24.96).

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEIR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.05) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.04) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,190 ($27.71) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($31.25) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

WEIR opened at GBX 1,613 ($20.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,381 ($17.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,996.50 ($25.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 16.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,564.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,667.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

In other news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($20.04), for a total transaction of £48,945.60 ($61,925.10). Also, insider John Heasley sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($19.50), for a total transaction of £49,404.46 ($62,505.64).

About The Weir Group (Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.