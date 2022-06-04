Analysts Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target at $42.50

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

RGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $985.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.14. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.