Analysts Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) PT at $18.07

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,025,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,803,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,608,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

