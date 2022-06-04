Analysts Set LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) PT at $60.25

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.25.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
LKQ stock opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LKQ has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.45.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.
LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LKQ (LKQ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.