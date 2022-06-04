Analysts Set LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) PT at $60.25

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LKQ has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.45.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

