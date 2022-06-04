Analysts Set InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Price Target at $7.77

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.77.

INNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InnovAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on InnovAge from $5.00 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS:INNV traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,494. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $715.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 4,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

