Analysts Set Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Price Target at $47.50

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

EBS traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.24. 566,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,676. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $68.03.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $70,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 655,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,469,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,456,000 after purchasing an additional 436,743 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,400,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,133,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,199,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,955 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.