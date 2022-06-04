Analysts Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Price at $138.76

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.76.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 561,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.28. 1,218,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,009. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.70. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

