Analysts Set Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Target Price at $21.00

Shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BNOX shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bionomics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of BNOX stock remained flat at $$7.56 during trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.20. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 161,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 2.89% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

