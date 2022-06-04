Analysts Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $292.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.20 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $284.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of SMPL stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $38.62. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,956 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,604,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,035,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,836,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simply Good Foods (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.