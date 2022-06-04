Analysts Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) will announce $36.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.70 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $34.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $152.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.90 million to $153.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $162.45 million, with estimates ranging from $161.60 million to $163.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Hovde Group cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

In other RBB Bancorp news, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $222,363.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,687,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kao purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $390,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 431,876 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,071.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,137 shares of company stock worth $689,549. 20.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

