Analysts Expect PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) will announce $5.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PG&E’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.60 billion and the lowest is $5.57 billion. PG&E reported sales of $5.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PG&E will report full year sales of $22.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.23 billion to $22.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.74 billion to $23.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PG&E.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCG stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 25,844,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,378,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.18. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05.

About PG&E (Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PG&E (PCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.