Analysts Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $539.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) will announce $539.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $531.50 million to $552.50 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $523.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARGO stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,314. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $61.29.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

