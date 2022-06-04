Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.21. Apple reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,476,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,843,600. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple has a 12 month low of $123.85 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 31.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

