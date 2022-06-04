Analysts Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to Announce $1.01 EPS

Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) will post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.06. Werner Enterprises posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WERN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $59,856,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,533,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,885,000 after purchasing an additional 781,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $27,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 515,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,779,000 after purchasing an additional 292,249 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

