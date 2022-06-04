Analysts Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post $2.36 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) will post $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the highest is $3.61. Target posted earnings per share of $3.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $11.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $14.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.82 to $15.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.72.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,187,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,837,658. Target has a fifty-two week low of $145.51 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.